Maybe communication isn’t always key! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga revealed that fans should expect a “very different” season when the Bravo reality show returns because she and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice barely even speak at all anymore.

“It’s definitely a roller coaster up and down,” Melissa, 44, told guest Denise Richards during the Thursday, January 25, episode of the “On Display With Melissa Gorga” podcast. “We’re about to air again sometime this spring. We literally, Denise, don’t even speak to each other. It’s almost zero.”

Denise, 52, then asked if Melissa’s husband Joe Gorga had any contact with his sister and replied that the siblings no longer communicate either. However, when the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said that maybe Melissa and Teresa, 51, could make amends one day, Melissa admitted the current situation might be for the best.

“I think it took us a while to get to that point, to realize that this might be what it is and we need to accept it,” Melissa told Denise. “I think finally everyone’s breathing, we’re actually all — including the other side — everyone is happier [with] how it is right now.”

When RHONJ season 13 ended in May 2023, it was revealed that Teresa’s new husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas had met with Joe, unbeknownst to Melissa, and relayed rumors that he and Teresa heard about Melissa allegedly cheating on Joe, 49. ​Melissa and Joe denied the rumors, and Melissa addressed the feud with Teresa during BravoCon 2023 — an event where fans noticed the two women avoiding one another.

“I’ve come to a point in my life where, you know, you can try, you can try, you can try, but at some point you need to protect your peace and you need to create a boundary and I think that’s what I did and that’s what we’re doing,” the boutique owner said during a panel. “I think, you know, when something is really toxic and it doesn’t work for you and it makes you uncomfortable, you don’t need to force yourself to be around it. It’s okay to let something go. I am protecting my peace. We should all protect our peace. I think that’s a wonderful thing and everyone should do that.”

Rich Polk / Getty Images

Teresa was booed on stage during her panel at BravoCon 2023 when fans asked about a reconciliation with her brother and Melissa.

“First of all, I’m living this journey and I’m all about family and respect and trust,” Teresa said to the audience. “Sorry. That chapter’s closed with my brother, unfortunately. It really is.”

Melissa and Teresa’s on-again off-again relationship as sisters-in-law ​has been one of the central focuses for the long running Bravo franchise for ​more than a decade. Melissa joined the RHONJ cast in season 3, and the feud between Teresa and her brother, Joe, ​erupted on screen in the series premiere in 2009 when ​he called his sister “garbage” during his son’s christening.

The heated words led to Teresa’s brother and then-husband Joe Giudice getting into a brawl. Melissa and Teresa never exchanged words in front of the camera during the christening debacle, but Teresa told producers that she felt like Melissa was taking her younger brother away from her family.