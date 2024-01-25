Patrick Mahomes said his Kansas City Chiefs teammate and friend Travis Kelce is still the same person he always was amid all the recent attention surrounding his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift.

“Travis has always been Travis,” Patrick, 28, said on Wednesday, January 24, per NBC Sports. “It’s been cool to watch for me because he has all that attention but he’s just been himself the whole time. He’s still Travis Kelce.”

The star quarterback praised his friend for remaining humble and true to himself amid his skyrocketing celebrity status. “He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they’re his best friend,” Patrick shared. “And he’s going to be like that in the locker room every single day. It hasn’t been any different.”

Patrick has gotten a front row seat to Travis’ relationship with Taylor, 34, which began in July 2023. The professional athlete’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, has also spent quite a bit of time with the pop star in recent months.

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet Taylor and [see] how good of a person she is,” Patrick said in November 2023. “I think you understand why [the relationship] has not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day.

While appearing on CBS Mornings in December 2023, he added, “[Taylor] is just part of Chiefs kingdom now. She’s part of the team. It’s been cool to kind of interact with her, because she’s top-tier at her profession, and see how she drives. And it’s cool that she’s embraced Brittany and they’ve built a friendship.”

Despite critics calling Taylor a “distraction” to Travis, 34, and complaining about her multiple appearances during NFL broadcasts, the Chiefs have seen continued success with her in the picture. The team will play in the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens on January 28 and will advance to the 2024 Super Bowl if they win.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” the Grammy winner admitted in December 2023. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”