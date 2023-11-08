Trailblazing women of the music industry will be honored during CMT’s Smashing Glass: A Celebration of the Groundbreaking Women of Music special. After the special was announced in October, fans have been wondering who will be honored, which stars will make appearances and when the show will air.

What Will Happen During ​CMT’s ‘Smashing Glass’ Special?

Smashing Glass is an all-new special honoring the female musicians who have defied stereotypes, broke records and blazed trails for future generations of female artists across different genres.

Who Will Be Honored During CMT’s ‘Smashing Glass’ Special?

The inaugural ceremony will honor Patti LaBelle and Tanya Tucker. In addition to tribute performances of their songs by other singers, both Patti and Tanya will take the stage for their own performances.

“We’re beyond excited to bring this electrifying and empowering new franchise to life by honoring iconic women who’ve fearlessly ‘smashed glass ceilings’ and kicked in doors, holding them wide open for past, present and future generations,” CMT’s Senior Vice President of Production, Music & Events and Executive Producer Margaret Comeaux said in a press release, obtained by Life & Style. “Both Patti and Tanya deserve to be celebrated for continuing to set the industry gold standard with boundary-breaking crossover success, bold, uncompromising lives and careers, and creating timeless music and impact that remains as powerful and relevant as ever.”

The special will also include a memorial tribute performance in honor of Aretha Franklin, Sinead O’Connor and Tina Turner.

“Inspired by so many other women who have smashed glass ceilings before us, we’ll also pay homage to three other female juggernauts with in-show ‘Moments of Respect,’ nodding to Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul who forever altered the path for women with her legacy of demanding ‘R.E.S.P.E.C.T,’ the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner, who empowered the world with her resilience, and Sinead O’Connor, who broke the traditional ‘pop star’ mold and used her life and music to illuminate the world’s burning issues,” executive producer Patrizia DiMaria explained.

Which Stars Will Appear During ​CMT’s ‘Smashing Glass’ Special?

The evening’s performers and special guests have not yet been announced, though are expected to be revealed closer to the event.

When Does CMT’s ‘Smashing Glass’ Air?

Smashing Glass: A Celebration of the Groundbreaking Women of Music will air on Wednesday, November 15, on CMT at 9 p.m. ET.