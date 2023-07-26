Sinead O’Connor left behind a legacy and a high net worth for her family, thanks to her decades-long singing career. The Irish musician died at 56 years old on July 26, 2023, shocking fans around the world.

What Is Sinead O’Connor’s Net Worth?

O’Connor had an estimated net worth of $1.5 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Dublin, Ireland, native began her music career in the 1980s and, thanks to her powerful voice and artistry, she created a substantial future for herself.

What Did Sinead O’Connor Do for a Living?

The “Drink Before the War” singer released 10 studio albums during her career. After her single “Nothing Compares 2 U” was named the top single by the Billboard Music Awards in 1990, O’Connor’s career took off. However, music wasn’t the only passion she pursued.

In addition to advocating for women’s rights and other humanitarian causes, O’Connor published her memoir, Rememberings, in 2021. The book quickly became a best seller.

How Did Sinead O’Connor Die?

The “Nothing Compares 2 U” songstress died in July 2023, her family confirmed in a statement at the time.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” O’Connor’s family’s statement read, according to reports. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

O’Connor’s cause of death has not yet been revealed. Fans, however, recalled that O’Connor struggled with mental health over the years while in the public eye.

How Many Kids Did Sinead O’Connor Have?

O’Connor shared her late son, Shane, with Dónal Lunny, her eldest child, Jake, with music producer John Reynolds, daughter Brigidine Roisin with journalist John Waters and Yeshua with Frank Bonadio.

In January 2022, the “This Is the Day” artist confirmed that Shane had died by suicide at the age of 17.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” O’Connor wrote via Twitter at the time. “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

That month, O’Connor was hospitalized after she wrote via an unverified Twitter account that she had “decided to follow [her] son.”

“There is no point living without him,” she added in her tweet. “Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone.”

Hours later, the mother of four confirmed that she was visiting a hospital for treatment, reassuring fans that she was grieving the loss of her son.

“I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that,” O’Connor tweeted. “I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).