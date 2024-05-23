I Am Celine Dion Prime Video Documentary Explained

Celine Dion is ready to tell her story about how her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome sidelined her career in the new Prime Video documentary I Am: Celine Dion.

When Does ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ Premiere on Prime Video?

The documentary will be available for streaming starting on June 25, 2024.

What Is ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ Documentary About?

The doc focuses on a year in Celine’s life as she battles Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare and progressive neurological disorder. The “All by Myself” singer revealed her heartbreaking diagnosis in December 2022. She was forced to cancel her Las Vegas residency in 2021 due to health issues that prevented her from performing.

The doc is a “raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness,” Prime Video said in a press release.

It continued, “Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.”

What Does the Trailer for ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ Show?

“My voice is the conductor of my life. I need my instrument,” Celine says at the start of the trailer after being seen in the recording studio blasting out a gorgeous high note in healthier times.

“When your voice brings you joy, you are the best of yourself,” she continues over archival footage from concerts over the years as well as videos at home with her children. She repeats, “I need my instrument,” about how desperately she wants to sing again.

“I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder. I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now,” Celine says while looking directly into the camera.

The Quebec, Canada, native is seen showing off a warehouse full of costumes and shoes, saying, “I think we did create our own magic,” about her 16 years of residency shows in Las Vegas.

The “To Love You More” songstress is shown makeup free in front of a table filled with medication bottles in between concert shots. “It’s not hard to do a show. It’s hard to cancel a show,” Celine says longingly.

In between video of physical therapy and light exercise, the Grammy winner explains, “I work hard every day, but I have to admit, it’s been a struggle.” Celine then says of performing, “I miss it so much, the people,” adding about her dream of returning to the stage, “If I can’t run, I’ll walk, if I can’t walk, I’ll crawl, and I won’t stop.”

What Has Celine Dion Said About Stiff Person Syndrome?

“I haven’t beat the disease, as it’s still within me and always will be. I hope that we’ll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it. So that’s me, now with Stiff Person Syndrome,” Celine told Vogue France in April 2024.

“Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy. I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice … I have to learn to live with it now and stop questioning myself. At the beginning I would ask myself: why me? How did this happen? What have I done? Is this my fault?” Celine questioned.

“Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off and it’s over, I stay at home, listen to my songs, stand in front of my mirror and sing to myself,” she told the publication, adding, “I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!”