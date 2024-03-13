Olivia Munn revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2023, leading to a double mastectomy only 30 days after discovering the disease.

“In February of 2023, in an effort to be proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks you for 90 different cancer genes,” Olivia, 43, shared via Instagram on Wednesday, March 13. “I tested negative to all, including BRCA (the most well-known breast cancer gene). My sister Sara had just tested negative as well. We called each other and high-fived over the phone. That same winter I also had a normal mammogram.”

While the actress believed she was out of the woods when it came to her health, she revealed that only two months later, she was “diagnosed with breast cancer.”

“In the past ten months, I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can’t even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I ever could have imagined,” she wrote in a lengthy post. “Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice. I guess I haven’t felt like there was time to cry. My focus narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clearheaded.”

The Ride Along 2 star kept her diagnosis private as she “needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing.”

She praised her doctor for performing a Breast Cancer Risk Assessment early, which led to the biopsy that ultimately saved her life. “30 days after that biopsy I had a double mastectomy. I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next,” she told her followers. “I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day.”

Olivia revealed her diagnosis just four days after attending the Oscars 2024 with her partner, John Mulaney. The pair — who welcomed their son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney in November 2021 — dazzled in custom Fendi, which Olivia later joked she couldn’t sit in.

“We’re both in custom @fendi but only one of us can sit down,” she laughed as she panned the camera to the comedian in an Instagram video posted on Monday, March 11.

The outing follows their first public appearance as a couple at the Governors Ball in Los Angeles on January 9, three years into their relationship.