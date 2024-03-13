Olivia Munn Dating History-Exes and Boyfriends List

Olivia Munn has dated some of Hollywood’s hottest hunks including Chris Pine and had a long-term relationship with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, she’s said in the past that marriage has never been a big goal.

“I never have ever been that girl,” when it comes to dreaming about a wedding, The Newsroom alum revealed during an April 2020 episode of “The Big Ticket With Marc Malkin” podcast.

“And I’ll hear about friends who have, and I’ve just never been the person that’s, like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to get married. This is what it’s going to be like, what my ring would be.’ I don’t really have any of those,” she added.

While Olivia may not have marriage on the mind, her dating history sure is impressive!