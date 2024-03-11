Leaving Nothing to the Imagination! Stars Wearing Sheer Outfits to 2024 Oscar Afterparties

While the Academy Awards was an elegant affair, some stars decided to go with racy sheer outfits when it came to celebrating at the 2024 Oscar afterparties.

Vanessa Hudgens debuted her pregnancy in a high-necked black gown on the red carpet of the Oscars, but she changed into a completely sheer black dress that displayed her underwear when hitting the Vanity Fair afterparty.

Florence Pugh once again showed off her love of freeing the nipple in a see-through white top at the same affair, after wearing a similar look to the Oscars ceremony that wasn’t NSFW and transparent.

Even Jennifer Lawrence rocked a major change after donning a classic polka dot dress to the Academy Awards. She reached into Givenchy’s archives to wear a see-through lace gown originally worn on the runway in 1996.