The Vanity Fair Oscars 2023 Afterparty Was Dazzling! See Fashion Photos of Celebrities’ Outfits

The real party is after the show! The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty was filled with unique outfits, and the stars pulled off the most glamorous looks of the evening following the Academy Awards.

The awards show red carpet, of course, featured the nominees and winners dressed to the nines, including Ana De Armas, Austin Butler, Jamie Lee Curtis and more. Regardless of who took home the golden statue, the A-listers appeared to enjoy spending time together at the glamorous event, and they enjoyed a night of fun after the event.

The guest list at every year’s afterparty is always kept on the down low. However, the publication revealed that they would host the exclusive soiree again at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Last year’s afterparty garnered attention from viewers because of the memorable incident between Academy Award winner Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock at the March 2022 Oscars. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum attended the VF afterparty with his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, just hours after he slapped the Madagascar voice actor onstage in response to a joke Chris made about Jada.

Despite the shocking moment that was captured on live television, Will was photographed enjoying the night with the other attendees, while Chris attended a different event across town: Gucci’s annual celebration called “The Party.”

While at VF’s bash, an eyewitness exclusively told In Touch that Will was “holding his Oscar and waving it as he danced and sang along to his song ‘Summertime’ with Jada by his side.”

Although he was the “talk of the night,” the source said that Will “did not have a care in the world.”

Now that the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences implemented a “crisis team” for its 2023 show and future events, fans were curious how the night would go down one year after the slap heard ‘round the world surprised everyone.

Nevertheless, this year’s Oscars and the highly coveted afterparty were a smashing success, as celebrities got to spend time together to unwind after the star-studded awards show.

