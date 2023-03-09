The Academy Awards are approaching, and movie fans are eager to see if their favorite actors, directors and films will win a highly coveted Oscar trophy at the 2023 ceremony. However, even if they don’t collect the golden statue, quite a few nominees are making some of the biggest bucks that Hollywood has ever seen. So, who is the highest earner in this year’s nominees list?

Who Is the Richest 2023 Oscar Nominee?

Standing with a whopping $8 billion net worth, per Celebrity Net Worth, renowned filmmaker Steven Spielberg is the wealthiest Oscar nominee this year.

How Much Money Do the Female Oscar Nominees Make?

The three highest earning women who are nominated this year are music artists Rihanna and Lady Gaga and actress Cate Blanchett.

The “Disturbia” artist has a huge net worth of $1.7 billion, per Celebrity Net Worth, thanks to her lengthy music career and business endeavors. For Lady Gaga’s part, the “Just Dance” pop star has a net worth of $320 million, according to the outlet. Both musical icons were nominated for Best Song at this year’s Academy Awards — for Rihanna’s song “Lift Me Up” that was featured in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and Gaga’s “Hold My Hand,” which was included in Top Gun: Maverick.

As for Cate, the Don’t Look Up actress was nominated for her lead role in Tár. She has an estimated net worth of $95 million.

How Much Money Do the Male Oscar Nominees Make?

Highly acclaimed filmmakers Steven and James Cameron are among the richest male nominees, in addition to Tom Cruise. All three men were nominated for Best Picture, recognizing Steven for his semi-autobiographical film, The Fabelmans, James for his box office record breaker Avatar: The Way of Water and Tom’s Top Gun: Maverick.

While the Jaws director is worth billions of dollars, the Titanic filmmaker is worth an estimated $700 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

As for the famous stuntman and actor, Tom is worth $620 million.

Which Actors Are Nominated for an Academy Award?

A handful of icons are being recognized at this year’s Oscars in the Actor and Actress in a Leading Role and Supporting Role categories.

Austin Butler is up for his first Oscar for his portrayal in Elvis, in addition to Brendan Fraser for his performance in The Whale.

In the women’s category, Cate is nominated for Tár, while Ana De Armas was recognized for her portrayal of the late Marilyn Monroe in the controversial film Blonde. Michelle Yeoh is also nominated for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once.