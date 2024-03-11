vanessa hudgens baby bump in sheer dress at oscars party

Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Baby Bump in Completely Sheer Dress at 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

This mom’s got style! Hours after confirming her pregnancy on the red carpet at the Academy Awards, Vanessa Hudgens fully embraced her baby bump by putting it on display in a sheer dress at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

Vanessa, 35, wore a see-through black dress to the event on Sunday, March 10. The gown featured an off-the-shoulder, plunging neckline and the actress proudly posed with her hands on her stomach to accentuate her belly.

This is Vanessa’s first child with husband Cole Tucker, whom she married in December 2023.