Their Marriage ~Flopped~ but Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa’s Quotes About Each Other Are Amicable

Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack‘s marriage may have ~flopped,~ but their quotes about each other show their relationship is still amicable.

Tarek and Christina wed in 2009 and during their marriage, welcomed two gorgeous children. Their daughter, Taylor, was born in 2010 followed by their son, Brayden, in 2015. After separating in 2016, their divorce was finalized nearly two years later in 2018. Amid their relationship falling apart, the exes have continued working together on their HGTV show, which has 10 seasons under its belt.

During their marriage, Christina and Tarek weathered many ups and downs. Shortly after Flip or Flop premiered, the Flipping 101 star was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after an eagle-eyed fan spotted a lump on his neck while watching the reality show. Following that, Tarek quietly battled testicular cancer.

In addition, Christina was struggling to get pregnant with Brayden after suffering a miscarriage in 2014. While she was able to carry their baby boy to term, she told People at the time that she “had to be super strict,” meaning no running or long walks and plenty of rest. Meanwhile, Tarek suffered a back injury that left him bedridden for two months.

All of this mixed, with Christina admitting she went back to work “too soon” after giving birth to Brayden, proved to take a major toll on their marriage.

“The tension between me and Tarek was high,” she told People. “We weren’t able to properly communicate anymore. It got to the point where we weren’t even driving to set together.”

Since their divorce, both parties have moved on with new partners. Tarek proposed to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young in July 2020 after one year of dating. He popped the question with an 8-carat, emerald-cut diamond ring.

Christina’s dating timeline after Tarek is a bit more complicated. She married Ant Anstead in December 2018. They welcomed their son, Hudson, in September 2019. The pair called it quits in September 2020, with their divorce finalizing in June 2021.

The Wellness Remodel author found love again with fiancé Joshua Hall, who popped the question in July 2021.

Despite the ups, downs and new relationships, Christina and Tarek have remained amicable while coparenting their kids. Keep scrolling for photos of the former duo and their quotes about each other since going their separate ways.