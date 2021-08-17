When Christina Haack falls in love, she falls fast! On July 8, 2021, the Flip or Flop star revealed that she had been dating Texas realtor Joshua Hall since springtime, and already, they are sparking engagement rumors after she shared an August 15 photo wearing a massive diamond ring. Here’s how fast their whirlwind romance came together.

While it’s unclear what exact spring month the pair became a couple, Christina said that the “synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore” about how the couple were destined to be.

In the same July 8 post, the HGTV star admitted she found Josh when she wasn’t looking for love. “I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins),” she wrote about smoking the Central American toad’s venom.

By the time she finally revealed her romance with Josh after keeping silent about it on social media, Christina noted, “We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it.” She then thanked him for “whisking me away on a romantic tropical vacation he planned entirely on his own.”

For haters thinking she moved on too fast after splitting from ex-husband Ant Anstead in September of 2020, Christina added, “So yes, ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 — I’ll do what I want.” Her divorce from Ant was finalized just a few weeks prior to Christina revealing her new romance.

Three days later on July 11, she shared her first Instagram photos showing the couple’s smiling faces, thanking Josh for a “whimsical dream vacation” they took to Mexico. She also included photos of the pair snorkeling, exploring sea caves and having romantic meals.

Christina called Josh her “ride or die” in a July 21 post. After two previous marriages, she noted that, “Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time, but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors.”

The Christina on the Coast star then added, “Remember that before making judgements and assumptions … and this woman/mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me,” raving about Josh.

The romance intensified when in an August 3 post showing Christina with her arms around Josh, she called him her “number one.” The mother of three added, “Life is short. Do what you love with the ones you love. For me, that’s Josh, my kids and a few close friends and co-workers.”

Christina possibly let the news slip that she and Josh were already engaged in an August 15 Instagram post. She had a giant rock on her left ring finger while holding a glass of champagne and posing with Josh and his mom with Newport Harbor in the background. She quickly deleted the photo, and Christina replaced it with a nearly identical shot, but this time she was minus the bauble on her hand. Life and Style reached out to Christina’s reps for a comment on her possible engagement, but so far, they have not responded.

