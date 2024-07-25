Josh Hall's Ex-Wife Speaks Out Amid Christina Hall Divorce

Josh Hall‘s ex-wife Chelsea is speaking out for the first time amid his divorce from Christina Hall, revealing she was stunned how quickly he moved on with the HGTV star after their own split.

“I didn’t know about her or them having a relationship until photos came out,” Chelsea, 37, told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 25. “I assumed he was having a relationship with someone. Only because it was something that came out of the blue.”

Josh, 44, and Christina, 41, began dating in March 2021, while Chelsea says she was still living with him in Austin, Texas. “I moved out of our house in June 2021,” Chelsea told the outlet, revealing that Josh “didn’t disclose anything about someone else until our divorce was final.”

Chelsea and the former police officer wed in August 2016. They separated in February 2021, and he filed for divorce the following month, according to court documents obtained by Us. Their divorce was finalized in May 2021, two months before Christina announced her romance with Josh to fans.

“It wasn’t an easy thing to see. But I got through it and I’m on the other side,” she explained, saying her ex’s public romance “threw a wrench in the healing process.”

Chelsea continued, “I think I was more in shock still and still getting over the divorce and out on my own and back to normal.”

As for where she stands today, Chelsea stated, “I don’t have ill will toward Josh. We spent seven years together and we were married for almost five.” She added that during their marriage, “He was a great provider. Josh always did everything he could to take care of me and our life. He always made sure we had the things we needed.”

After Chelsea’s revelation, it turns out that both Christina and Josh were still technically married when their romance began. The Flip or Flop alum split from second husband Ant Anstead in September 2020, and their divorce wasn’t finalized until June 2021.

Christina took heat from fans for moving on so quickly with Josh, after photos emerged on July 5, 2021, of the pair on vacation in Mexico.

Three days later, the Christina on the Coast star shared cuddly pictures from their trip and announced the couple’s relationship.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,” she told followers in a July 8, 2021, Instagram post.

“I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect, but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions,” Christina defiantly added. “So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 — I’ll do what I want.”

Two months later, Josh and Christina got engaged. They secretly married in October 2021, according to his July 15 divorce filing. The exes had a formal wedding ceremony in Hawaii in April 2022, surrounded by close family and friends.

In his filing, Josh listed their date of separation as July 8, one day before Christina’s 41st birthday. She filed for a dissolution of marriage on July 16, in Orange County, California.

The former realtor asked for spousal support in his filing and requested that Christina’s right to alimony be terminated. She requested the termination of both parties’ rights to spousal support.

Josh also asked for equal division of community property acquired during the marriage in his filing, which includes their $12.6 million Newport Beach, California, home and any rights to the Discovery and HGTV shows they worked on together during the marriage.