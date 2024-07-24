Christina Hall was “done” with her marriage to estranged husband Josh Hall before they filed for divorce.

In light of their split, an insider told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 24, that the pair had been “having issues for a while” and Josh moved out of their shared home. “Christina was trying, but things happened, and it just wasn’t working,” the source continued. “Christina was done when she filed the papers. It’s hard, but she’s doing great.”

Both Christina, 41, and Josh, 44, filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences” on July 16. Christina listed their date of separation as July 7, while Josh filed his own paperwork earlier that day and listed July 8 as their separation date.

The source went on to explain that the divorce could get messy, as the former couple didn’t sign a prenup before they wed in 2022. Josh requested spousal support and an equal division of community property acquired during the marriage in his filing, which includes their $12.6 million Newport Beach, California, home and any rights to the Discovery and HGTV shows they worked on together during the marriage. Meanwhile, Christina didn’t request spousal support and asked the court not to award any to Josh.

“Christina works very hard and is successful,” the insider continued, explaining that money has been a source of contention for the pair. “She felt like Josh was not contributing enough to the household.”

Soon after news of their divorce was revealed, an additional source exclusively told Life & Style that Christina and Josh did everything they could do to save the marriage.

“Christina and Joshua just weren’t on the same page anymore,” the insider shared on July 19. “She really tried to make this marriage work, but it wasn’t happening.”

The source added that the “last thing she wanted was to be divorced for the third time,” referencing Christina’s past marriages to ex-husbands Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead. “That was never on her vision board.”

The exes are next set to appear on The Flip Off alongside Tarek, 42, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. However, it appears that filming was already completed before Christina and Josh filed for divorce.

“[We] just started filming,” the Christina on the Coast star told Us Weekly on July 2 about the upcoming home renovation series, which is expected to premiere in 2025.

Christina added that she and Josh hadn’t filmed any scenes with Tarek and Heather, 36, yet. “So I can’t really say that I know what that looks like,” she continued. “Only Josh and I have filmed together so far.”

The mother of three also opened up about filming the new project, adding that she’s “used to being the boss of everything” on her shows and working with Josh created a “whole new dynamic.”

“Bickering on camera is not necessarily full reality,” Christina shared. “It’s like a character. So, there’s just so much conversation and dynamics and things that have to be talked about on and off-camera. I mean, it is challenging to work with your spouse, especially if they’re not used to being on TV.”