With the end of summer approaching, here’s your forecast for the week of July 28 to August 3.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

People have confidence in you, so look out for opportunities to show them what you’re capable of. Don’t be afraid to reach for the stars, but make sure you have a game plan to stick to.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

With real life nipping at your heels, it may feel like a challenge to do your own thing. Still, it’s important that you give yourself some down time to do what you love.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

If you have a project in mind, teamwork should help. Don’t be too impatient to see results, though. Turning an idea, even a great one, into reality takes time, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Ready to conquer the world? Your ambitions should get a favorable boost this week, so you’ll want to let those unique talents of yours shine.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

This is not the week to phone it in, Sagittarius. Plans unfold more easily when you keep the lines of communication open and connect with the right people.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Summer days move you into a deep and meaningful mood. When you really know and understand yourself well, you can make a big difference.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

This week sets the scene for relationships to flourish. Good fortune favors both friendships and romance, so seek out opportunities to share the love with others.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Instead of leaving things to chance, you’ll want to plan ahead and get yourself organized. Long hours may be needed, Pisces, but you won’t mind too much as long as the right results follow.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Summer brings out your powerful, sexy style and with pleasurable events peaking, there’ll be little time to sit still. Cupid’s working behind the scenes, so stay alert!

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

If you’ve been looking for different ways to boost the cash flow, this week should bring the clues you’re after. It’s a great time to think about your image too, Taurus, and how others see you.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Work hard, play hard is your motto now and while you may be tempted to cut corners, overlooking essential details could trip you up. Keep your eyes on the ball, Gemini.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

A busy schedule finds you running around trying to get everything done. Try not to worry if you let the smaller things fall by the wayside. There’s always next week!