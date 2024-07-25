Christina Hall Seemingly Mocks Josh Hall With New Selfie

Sending a message? Christina Hall (née Haack) seemingly mocked estranged husband Josh Hall with a new selfie on Instagram amid their divorce.

The Flip or Flop alum, 41, took to the social media platform on Thursday, July 25, with a close-up photo of herself gently smiling at the camera. Christina wore a low-cut black top and accessorized with a gold chain choker necklace and hoop earrings. Meanwhile, her hair was styled in waves and a half updo. In the caption, the HGTV star simply added a praying hands emoji.

Josh, 44, used the same emoji over a post on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 24. The photo showed the realtor from behind as he walked through the woods. He looked casual in a gray T-shirt and a backwards black baseball cap. It was his first post on the social media site since news of his and Christina’s split broke.

The southern California native filed for divorce after less than three years of marriage in Orange County, California, on July 16, Life & Style confirmed. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and listed their date of separation as July 8.

Josh also requested that “all property acquired during marriage, except those acquired by gift or bequest, be equally divided” between himself and Christina. This includes their marital home in Newport Beach, California. Finally, Josh requested spousal support and asked that his ex’s rights to alimony be terminated.

Christina also submitted paperwork for dissolution of marriage in Orange County that day, listing their date of separation as July 7. She stated that she would determine how her and her ex’s assets would be divided at a later date. The Christina on the Coast star requested the termination of rights to spousal support for both parties.

Christina Hall/Instagram

She later claimed in court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight on July 24 Josh diverted “over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account.”

“I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties,” Christina stated in the docs, per the outlet.

Christina and Josh secretly tied the knot on October 6, 2021. They later held a second ceremony surrounded by family and friends in Maui, Hawaii, in September 2022. Though they never welcomed their own children together, Josh became a stepdad to Christina’s kids Taylor and Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Courtesy of Josh Hall/Instagram

An insider told Us Weekly on July 24 that Christina and Josh were “having issues for a while” before their split and that the realtor had already moved out of their home.

“Christina was trying, but things happened, and it just wasn’t working,” the source continued. “Christina was done when she filed the papers. It’s hard, but she’s doing great.”

Meanwhile, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the estranged couple “just weren’t on the same page anymore” before their separation.

“She really tried to make this marriage work, but it wasn’t happening,” the insider added.

“The last thing she wanted was to be divorced for the third time,” the source concluded. “That was never on her vision board.”