Caitlin O’Connor’s Birthday Photos Amid Joe Manganiello Romance

Caitlin O’Connor celebrated her 35th birthday early surrounded by her closest loved ones, including boyfriend Joe Manganiello.

The couple didn’t have to travel far for a celebratory getaway as they enjoyed a Mexican cuisine at Toca Madera in West Hollywood on July 14. The party enjoyed their meal under a dim light at the “modern-organic aesthetic” restaurant alongside the Magic Mike actor’s dog, Bubbles.

While everyone was dressed in their best summer attire, Caitlin, who’s birthday is on August 3, stole the show as she donned a strapless Dolce and Gabbana floral dress and tied the look together with a black purse and matching high heels.