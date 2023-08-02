Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Dog Custody Battle 'Fight'

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s divorce has gone to the dogs! While the exes reportedly signed a prenup, ensuring they’ll both keep the assets they accumulated during their seven-year marriage, there’s one important thing that still needs to be figured out: Who will have custody of Bubbles? “It’s getting very contentious,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“They both really want the dog, and neither of them is backing down.” A week before they announced their split, Sofía, 51, and Joe, 46, — who adopted Bubbles shortly after tying the knot in 2015 — posted separate tributes on Instagram for the Chihuahua’s 10th birthday.

“No matter how many times [you] bite me I will always love [you],” the Modern Family actress captioned a pic of “sweet, vicious” Bubbles’ pink frosted cake, while the True Blood star shared a video of the precious pooch enjoying a Starbucks puppuccino.

Courtesy of Sofia Vergara/ Instagram

“Joe thinks he should keep Bubbles. They are inseparable, and Sofía’s said herself the dog is obsessed with him,” the source notes. “But Sofía adores Bubbles, too, and thinks it’s only fair that she stays with her. It’s a real dog fight.”