Longtime loves. Luke Bryan is one of country music’s most handsome hunks — but is he married? The singer’s love story with wife Caroline Boyer goes way back.

Who Is Luke Bryan’s Wife, Caroline Boyer?

Caroline is Luke’s college sweetheart, and their story is absolutely adorable.

“We met [at Georgia Southern] back in fall 1998. At a little bar called Dingus Magee’s in Statesboro, Georgia,” the “That’s My Kind of Night” singer told HuffPost in March 2012. “We dated in college and then we broke up for like five-and-a-half years and got back together … and we’ve been depending on each other ever since.”

Their strong connection and long history made Luke realize pretty quickly that the clothing designer was the one for him. “It took me eight seconds to figure it out — and it took her about eight years to figure it out,” he previously gushed to The Boot. “I had to drink a lot before I could go talk to her, but I did. Somehow, I managed to ease over there and somewhat be charming. It was one of those situations for me, it was like, ‘Who is that and how do I go talk to her? And, yep, I’m going to marry that girl.'”

The dynamic duo were three years apart in school, so when Luke graduated, he relocated to Nashville while Caroline continued her studies. Years later, they would end up reconnecting when they found themselves in the same town.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“I was playing a little bar in Statesboro and she just happened to kinda be in town. We kinda saw each other and talked a little bit and then started emailing back and forth a little bit,” he explained to HuffPost. “And she was like, ‘Hey, you want to come to my family’s Christmas party?’ I went to the party and the rest is history.”

When Did Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer Get Married?

Luke proposed to his college sweetheart in front of the Nashville Parthenon following a dinner date. He brought her to the location blindfolded and surprised her. “We [had] kind of been talking about houses and stuff and I told her I had a house I wanted her to see. So, that’s what she thought she’s gonna do,” he recalled during an interview with Michael J. “When she took the blindfold off, I was down on one knee.”

The couple got married in Turks and Caicos in December 2006 and subsequently honeymooned in the Colorado mountains.

Do Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer Have Kids?

The lovebirds share two sons: Bo and Tate. They also adopted Luke’s nephew, Til, and his two nieces, Jordan and Kris, after his brother-in-law Ben died in 2014. Luke’s sister unexpectedly passed away in 2007, so the three children were orphaned when their father died.

“We never thought twice about [adopting the kids],” Caroline previously said of expanding their family. “You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. ‘Should we take this on?’ We just did that.”

In 2017, Caroline cofounded the organization Brett’s Barn in honor of her late niece, Brett Boyer, who was the daughter of her brother, Bo, and his wife, Ellen. Brett, who was born with Down Syndrome, died when she was only seven months old due to a congenital heart defect (CHD). The goal of Brett’s Barn is to raise funds for CHD research.