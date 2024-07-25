Margot Robbie is over the moon now that she’s pregnant with her and Tom Ackerley’s first child, but the Barbie star still insists on juggling plenty on the career front, a source exclusively reveals to Life & Style.

While Margot, 34, is excited to embrace the next chapter of her Hollywood career, friends warn of the potential pitfalls to come and how the actress can retain her Hollywood A-list status while balancing the demands of first-time motherhood with a whole basket of hot new movie projects that have come together in the aftermath of Barbie‘s massive global success.

“Margot is going into motherhood the same way she went into Barbie: with her eyes wide open and more than aware of the consequences of her decision,” the source says. “Especially since it’s very delicate timing.”

Margot and Tom, 34, met on the set of Suite Française, in 2013. Even though they married just three years after, in 2016, they waited a while to have children.

“Having kids is something Margot and Tom have talked about and wanted,” a source tells Life & Style. “But they waited eight years to start a family because she had a lot of things she wanted to accomplish first.”

And accomplish, she did. However, it doesn’t seem like life is slowing down any time soon for the Aussie actress, whose decided now is as good a time as ever to have a kid.

“She and Tom are the hottest producers in town and are continuing to grow their company, LuckyChap, at a startling pace,” the insider continues. “That’s not changing at all – not now that they’re starting a family.”

The Hollywood couple founded LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014, along with partners Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, and has had a hand in producing I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, Promising Young Woman, Barbie and Saltburn, among others.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty

“This is going to be a working pregnancy and that means Margot is going to continue to shoot, act in other projects and come into the office as much as possible,” the source reveals to Life & Style. “It’s a lot of plates to have to spin at the same time but Margot, especially over the last five years, has made multitasking into her personal brand.”

The source continues: “She’s always had a million things going on even before Barbie put her entire lifestyle under the microscope like never before.”

The couple has had so many irons in the fire over the past decade they aren’t worried in the slightest about having their hands full with their careers plus a baby on the way, the source reassures.

“The good news is, nobody who works with Margot doesn’t think she’s going to be able to handle motherhood with the same unflappable ‘can-do,’ positive energy that she brings to everything.”

Everything seems to be pointing upward for the power couple, especially Margot.

“She has the hottest career in Hollywood right now, and nothing about that has to change just because she and Tom are finally having kids!”