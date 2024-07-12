Margot-Robbie-Flaunts-Baby-Bump-at-Wimbledon-in-Photos

Margot Robbie Flaunts Sizable Baby Bump at Wimbledon in 1st Appearance Since Pregnancy Confirmation

Margot Robbie proudly flaunted her baby bump at the Wimbledon tennis tournament on Friday, July 12, in her first public appearance since her pregnancy was confirmed.

The Barbie star, 34, and her husband, Tom Ackerley, held hands while arriving at the event, and showed off plenty of PDA in the stands while watching the action from their seats at center court.

They each placed hands on Margot’s baby bump, while sharing sweet kisses. The couple married in 2016 and are expecting baby No. 1, as the parents-to-be were positively beaming.

After photos appeared of the Birds of Prey star in Lake Como, Italy, seemingly sporting a baby bump in a white crop top on July 8, multiple sources confirmed Margot’s pregnancy to People.