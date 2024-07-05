Princess Kate Middleton‘s outfits for the annual Wimbledon tennis tournament have evolved so much over the years. From a daring sleeveless white look in 2011 after her wedding to Prince William, to her iconic 2023 green dresses to hand out trophies to the winners as the president of the All England Tennis Club.

Royal fans eagerly wait to see what fashion choice the Princess of Wales selects for the annual tennis tournament, as her profile has risen from fan in the royal box to center court alongside the champions. Her looks over the years in photos show how Kate stuns at Wimbledon every time.