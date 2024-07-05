Kate Middleton’s Parents Attend Wimbledon in Her Absence

Princess Kate Middleton has yet to make an appearance at Wimbledon, but the Princess of Wales’ parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were in attendance on day four of the tournament.

Carole, 69, and Michael, 75, watched the tennis matches on Thursday, July 4, from the stands. Both of Kate’s parents looked chic with Carole in a long, floral dress paired with a white blazer and Michael in a cool blue suit.

Kate, 42, regularly attends the world-renowned tennis tournament as the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and awards trophies to the winners. Since the princess announced her cancer diagnosis in March, she’s taken a step back from the public eye. However, Wimbledon officials are still hopeful Kate might make an appearance before the tournament ends on July 14.

​​”We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,” England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club chair Debbie Jeans told Telegraph Sport on Thursday, July 4. “We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.”

The Princess of Wales has only made one public appearance since her cancer diagnosis, and that was to attend Trooping the Colour on June 15. Kate revealed she would be present at the annual event one day prior.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” Kate wrote in the message shared by Kensington Palace. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

She continued, “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home. I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

The princess concluded her message by saying, “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

Kate was notably absent from The Colonel’s Review, a dress rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, on June 8, and the Irish Guard later revealed that she had apologized for having to miss the event.

“I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire Regiment ahead of the Colonel’s review and Trooping of the Colour. I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practicing for months and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate,” Kate wrote in the apology letter shared by the group’s official X account.