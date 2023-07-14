She’s a Barbie girl! Margot Robbie doesn’t just play Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film — she’s brought the famous doll to life. Those who grew up playing with the Mattel toys have likely recognized several of Barbie’s outfits on Margot during press events and parties for the Barbie movie. For example, fans loved seeing her elegant ensemble inspired by “Enchanted Evening Barbie” at the film’s premiere in London on July 12. That’s just the latest in Margot’s collection of looks paying homage to the doll.

Keep scrolling to see Margot Robbie’s best Barbie-inspired outfits as we await the arrival of the Barbie movie on July 21.