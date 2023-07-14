Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Margot Robbie dressed in Day to Night, Solo in the Spotlight, and Totally Hair Barbie-inspired outfits

Shutterstock (3)

What a Doll! Margot Robbie Wears Barbie-Inspired Outfits at Movie Premieres: Photos

Style
Jul 14, 2023 12:54 pm·
By
Picture

She’s a Barbie girl! Margot Robbie doesn’t just play Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film — she’s brought the famous doll to life. Those who grew up playing with the Mattel toys have likely recognized several of Barbie’s outfits on Margot during press events and parties for the Barbie movie. For example, fans loved seeing her elegant ensemble inspired by “Enchanted Evening Barbie” at the film’s premiere in London on July 12. That’s just the latest in Margot’s collection of looks paying homage to the doll.

Keep scrolling to see Margot Robbie’s best Barbie-inspired outfits as we await the arrival of the Barbie movie on July 21.

Get Your Sparkle On! See the Best Dressed Celebrities at the ‘Barbie’ Premiere: Photos
Picture
cbdMD_PMSleep_300x490_r1
Exclusives