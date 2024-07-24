Hollywood’s 2024 Baby Boom: Inside the Year's Celeb Pregnancies

These stars are getting ready to expand their families with new arrivals! There have been plenty of pregnancy announcements throughout 2024, but the last few weeks have brought a surge of exciting baby news.
From reality stars to A-list musicians and actresses, there’s been quite a baby boom going on throughout Hollywood in recent months.
Lindsay Hubbard
A bun in the oven didn’t slowLindsay Hubbard down as the Summer House star let loose at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar on July 10.
“Her pregnancy was a total surprise, but it’s not surprising she went out celebrating,” says an insider. “She’ll be a fun mom.”
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie is used to getting A-list treatment on set, but since the Barbie star got preggers, she’s now getting it at home from husband Tom Ackerley.
“He’s spoiling her like crazy,” an insider says of the first-time parents-to-be. “Tom is on 24/7 massage duty and food craving runs. Margot tries to stop him, but he’s so happy and wants her to feel safe and at ease through it all.”
Brittany Mahomes
“Family of 5 coming soon!” Brittany Mahomes reported on July 13, along with photos of her, hubby Patrick, their kids, Sterling and Bronze, and a sheet of sonogram pics.
“They’re all so excited,” says an insider. The QB and Brit are logging family time now since he’ll be busy when the NFL season starts. “Everyone is saying Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are shoo-ins to be godparents!”
Gypsy Rose Blanchard
When Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced she and beau Ken Urker are expecting, the Life After Lock Up star vowed to be nothing like her own mother, Dee Dee, who subjected her to horrific abuse.
“All of the things I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby,” says Gypsy, adding that she’s having orange juice cravings.
Cardi B
Her recent fashion choices — as well as new shocking photos and video — have fans wondering if Cardi B is set to welcome baby No. 3 with partner Offset.
“She is pregnant,” one X account captioned a July snap of the rapper looking bumpy in a tight white dress, while an Instagram user posted a clip of her walking in a billowy frock, writing: “I know [a] pregnant waddle when I see it.”
Cardi, herself, has yet to confirm the happy news. “Some say she’s more than three months along,” notes a source. “She supposedly already has a unique name picked out.”
Alexandra Daddario
Having lost an earlier pregnancy, Alexandra Daddario and hubby Andrew Form kept mum when she got pregnant again … until Mayfair Witches filming made it impossible. “I was throwing up and having makeout scenes right after,” the star shared. “I was like, there’s no way I’m going to be able to hide this.”
With the bump out of the bag, she feels “free” now, says an insider. “She’s embracing maternity clothes, feeding her cravings and decorating the nursery!”