Margot Robbie is going to be a mom! The Aussie actress, 34, showed off her growing baby bump on July 7 while on vacation in Lake Como, Italy, with her husband, Tom Ackerley.

“Having kids is something Margot and Tom have talked about and wanted,” a source tells Life & Style. “But they waited eight years to start a family because she had a lot of things she wanted to accomplish first.”

Margot was 17 when she landed her first big role, in the Australian soap Neighbours. To make ends meet, though, she also worked at Subway making sandwiches. Margot had to hustle once she got to L.A., too, waiting tables until her star turns in The Wolf of Wall Street and Suicide Squad put her on the map.

But it was Barbie that cemented Margot’s place as Hollywood’s highest paid actress. She earned an estimated $50 million in salary and bonuses for starring in and producing the summer blockbuster.

Now, Margot is getting ready to tackle her biggest role yet: mom. She and Tom, 34, “are reading up on everything, like what to expect, and how to prepare, and what to have in place before the baby arrives,” says the source. “They are so excited!”