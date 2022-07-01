Margot Robbie may be one of the most well-known actresses in Hollywood, but her husband, Tom Ackerley, is a huge success as well! The British film producer first met the Barbie star on the set of Suite Française in 2013, forming their own production company one year later and marrying in December 2016. Keep reading to learn more about Margot Robbie’s husband, Tom!

Tom Ackerley Began His Film Career as an Actor

The Surrey, England, native started out as an extra in the first three Harry Potter franchise films, Philosopher’s Stone, Chamber of Secrets and Prisoner of Azkaban. Tom was a child at the time, portraying background student roles for each installment.

He then took a break from the industry for about seven years prior to working as a floor runner for a few episodes of The Hour, Big Fat Gypsy Gangster and Now Is Good.

Upon getting his foot in the door of showbiz, Tom landed his first job major job as a third assistant director for one episode of Playhouse Presents, followed by The Last Day on Mars, The Borderlands, Da Vinci’s Demons and several more films.

What Is Tom Ackerley’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Brit has a net worth of $4 million.

Tom Ackerley Became a Film Producer

Upon gaining further experience in show business, Tom got his first official gig as a producer for Margot’s 2017 film I, Tonya. He was then nominated for two Gotham Awards for the biographical mockumentary.

Afterward, he produced a slew of films, including’s Terminal, Dreamland and Promising Young Woman. However, he didn’t abandon the television industry, as he went on to become an executive producer for Netflix’s emotional miniseries, Maid.

Tom and Margot Cofounded a Production Company

Before the low-key couple got hitched in December 2016, Tom and Margot cofounded their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, in 2014 alongside fellow peers Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr.

According to Variety, all four cofounders came up with the idea of their private Los Angeles-based company after getting drunk together following the London premiere of Margot’s breakout role in The Wolf of Wall Street.

LuckyChap’s highest-grossing production is the Suicide Squad spinoff, Birds of Prey, in which Margot reprised her role as the iconic Harley Quinn who gets dumped by the Joker and creates an all-female team of superheroes. The movie earned more than $200 million worldwide upon its January 2020 release.

Tom and Margot Maintain a Private Marriage

Although Margot is one of Hollywood’s most famous faces, she and Tom made it a point to keep their love life away from the public eye. Aside from a few rare instances of being spotted out and about together, the couple typically avoids talking about their marriage. However, Margot briefly touched on it in a May 2016 Vogue interview.

“I was the ultimate single gal,” she said, referring to her lifestyle prior to falling in love with Tom. “The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’”