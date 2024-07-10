Alexandra Daddario is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Andrew Form!

The White Lotus actress, 38, shared the exciting news during an interview with Vogue, which was published on Wednesday, July 10. Alexandra told the publication that she kept her pregnancy private for six months before her announcement.

However, Alexandra’s costars realized she was pregnant while filming season 2 of Mayfair Witches.

“I was on set, and I was throwing up and having ​makeout scenes with my costars right after,” she reflected to the outlet. “By week five, I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to be able to hide this.’”

Alexandra reflected on a particular day on set when sandwiches were provided for lunch. Without thinking much of it, she told the crew that she couldn’t consume deli meats, which is restricted to expecting mothers. Alexandra’s costar Ben Feldman reacted to the comment by asking if she was pregnant – which led to her unplanned announcement.

“I was like, If I tell my job that I’m pregnant, I’m going to get a lot of time off to go throw up in peace,” she continued to the outlet. “I have wonderful costars who have kids, and everyone was very understanding about making out with a nauseous, vomiting girl.”

After sharing that her pregnancy has been “successful” and “healthy,” Alexandra revealed that she had once been pregnant before.

Getty

“I had loss,” she shared. “It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific. Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful.”

Alexandra admitted that learning she was pregnant again ​”was actually quite hard to process,” telling the outlet, “You have a lot of complicated feelings.”

Now, Alexandra is happy to “finally” embrace her growing family.

The Baywatch actress and her film producer husband got engaged in August 2021, after confirming their relationship earlier that year. Alexandra and Andrew, 55, tied the knot the following year at New Orleans’ Preservation Hall.

“I wanted it to feel like a good, easy time without the pressure of convention,” she said of the nuptials during her cover story on Women’s Health in September 2022. “When I met Andrew, we just both knew. The wedding was wonderful; it felt a bit like an inevitable conclusion. So, I feel really at peace.”

Alexandra had to return to film season 1 of Mayfair Witches before she and Andrew celebrated their marriage with a “mini honeymoon.” The pair packed their car and drove through Mississippi and Alabama before dropping anchor at the beaches in Florida.

In 2023, Alexandra gave a rare glimpse inside their marriage during an appearance on Sunday Today, while reflecting on their first date.

“We did actually have our first date right next door at the Greenwich Hotel and totally locked down for COVID,” the San Andreas actress shared. “I think we were the only people. And then on our second date, we did the same thing at the hotel because there was nowhere to go. And we just took over the Greenwich Hotel.”