Alexandra Daddario is known for her onscreen roles — especially her character in HBO’s The White Lotus — but she isn’t the only famous face in her tight-knit family. Her siblings also followed their passion for acting, while her parents and grandparents were involved in politics and law. So, who are Alexandra’s relatives?

Who Are Alexandra Daddario’s Mom and Dad?

The Baywatch actress’ parents, Christina and Richard Daddario, raised their children in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Her mother worked as a lawyer, and her father was a prosecutor and the former head of the counterterrorism unit for the New York City Police Department, according to multiple outlets.

Alexandra’s grandfather was former Democratic politician Emilio Q. Daddario, who served as a member of the 86th through 9st Congresses as a representative of Connecticut.

How Many Siblings Does Alexandra Daddario Have?

Alexandra has a brother and a sister named Matthew Daddario and Catharine Daddario, respectively. All three siblings work as actors.

Matthew landed his big break in Freeform’s Shadowhunters, which he starred in from 2016 through 2019. He and Alexandra have a two-year age difference, with Matthew being the eldest sibling in the bunch.

For Catharine’s part, the New York City native attended Hunter College and is also an actress, per several outlets.

Is Alexandra Daddario Married?

The San Andreas star is married to her husband, film producer Andrew Form. They exchanged vows in June 2022.

During an interview with Today in January 2023, Alexandra recalled how she and her husband met.

“We did actually have our first date right next door at the Greenwich Hotel and totally locked down for COVID,” the American Horror Story: Hotel alum said. “I think we were the only people. And then, on our second date, we did the same thing at the hotel because there was nowhere to go. And we just took over the Greenwich Hotel.”

Does Alexandra Daddario Have Kids?

Though she and Andrew don’t have children yet, Alexandra previously revealed that she “always wanted to be a mom and be married” during her Today 2023 interview.

“I think from when I was young, I’ve never been scared of monogamy or settling down or anything like that,” she added.

When Did Alexandra Daddario Start Acting?

During a 2019 appearance on the “Whiskey Ginger” podcast, the Percy Jackson & the Olympians franchise star explained how she caught the acting bug and went for it.

“I always loved storytelling,” Alexandra explained at the time. “It was just something I genuinely wanted to do, and I could’ve done anything, really. I did have every opportunity on the planet.”

After briefly attending Marymount Manhattan College in New York, Alexandra dropped out to start auditioning on a full-time basis.