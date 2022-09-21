What a hottie! Alexandra Daddario looks phenomenal in swimwear with her sensational figure. That much has been obvious to film and TV viewers, thanks to her role as Summer Quinn in the 2016 Baywatch movie and in the 2021 Hawaiian-set HBO anthology series White Lotus.

Alexandra’s bikini body is so breathtaking that there’s a scene in White Lotus devoted to how astounding it is. Her newlywed character, Rachel Patton, finishes a conversation with actress Sydney Sweeney‘s fellow vacationer Olivia, and Alexandra takes off her beach coverup to hit the pool. Olivia and her best friend’s mouths both drop at the sight of how Rachel looks in a bikini after initially judging her over a shallow chat.

The brunette beauty’s turn in Baywatch saw her actually gain weight for the role. “Really, I’ve never done anything where I’ve thought about my body as much,” she told Women’s Health in May 2017. “You are literally in a bikini the entire day. I even wore a swimsuit when I auditioned with Zac [Efron]!” The film reunited Alexandra with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as she played his daughter in the 2015 mega-earthquake disaster film, San Andreas.

“My normal workout routine, pre-Baywatch, was a lot of hot yoga,” she told the publication “I feel like it helps with anxiety, it helps with sleep, it was sort of more of a mental thing. For Baywatch, I started doing weight training, which I had never done before, and I saw a huge difference. It was kind of amazing, the transformation I went through.”

At the time, the green-eyed stunner revealed that she didn’t have rigidly strict eating habits. “As I’ve gotten older, something that made a huge difference for me was being healthy. It’s not about how much you eat … it’s eating healthy food and eating when you’re hungry, and not thinking about it so much,” she told the magazine.

Five years later, Alexandra is still a yoga devotee and regularly hits the gym with her Baywatch personal trainer, Patrick Murphy, where they do light weight work and body-defining hip and glute exercises that includes lunges and squats. But The Layover star’s favorite workouts are ones where she’s outdoors.

“I’ve found that my body heals faster and responds better if I’m in tune with myself and can be in nature,” Alexandra told Women’s Health in a September 2022 interview. She loves swimming in the ocean or her backyard pool, as well as going trail hiking as much as her busy schedule allows.

Scroll down for Alexandra’s hottest bikini and swimsuit photos.