The women of Baywatch seemed to have impossibly perfect bodies during the show’s heyday in the 1990s. And more than two decades later, some of the actresses look even better in bikinis than they did in their red lifeguard one-piece swimsuits.

Carmen Electra is truly a wonder. She starred as Lani McKenzie on Baywatch from 1997 through 1998, and later returned for the 2003 film Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding. Carmen — real name Tara Patrick — went on to become a pop culture icon. She turned 50 in 2022 and celebrated by posting an Instagram video wearing a tangerine bikini and looking like she was still in her twenties.

In the past, Carmen has claimed her youthful face and fabulous body are all natural. “In my case, I am completely free of [surgery] and I would say [my youthful appearance] is because of my discipline with my skincare routine,” she told the Daily Mail in 2018, adding, “Let’s be real, we are in Hollywood here and when I share the real story most people are shocked, because normally a woman would have certain things done.”

The Scary Movie star has shared secrets to maintaining a killer bikini body as she’s aged. “I made it a rule that I have to drink two bottles of water before I start my day,” Carmen told The Cut in 2017 about her devotion to hydration and that, “It’s easier for me now to keep the weight off.” She also lives a healthy lifestyle where she practices clean eating and dancing as her preferred form of exercise.

Donna D’Errico is another Baywatch alum who seems to be aging backwards. The blonde beauty, who played Donna Marco on the syndicated series from1996 through 1998, posted a bikini photo to her Instagram page on July 17, 2022, that looked like it could have been taken 25 years prior.

The actress donned a pink string bikini and proved that at age 54, Father Time has nothing on her! In the caption she wrote, “Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red, white and blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and ‘too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favorite, ‘desperate.'”

She then lowered the boom by adding, “Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table.”

