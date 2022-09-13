Alexandra Daddario Is a Braless Fashion Queen! See the ‘White Lotus’ Star’s Best Outfits Without a Bra

Such a stunner! Alexandra Daddario knows how to bring the “wow” factor to any red carpet she walks, as she often prefers sexy braless gowns that leave little to the imagination.

The San Andreas actress wore a sheer Dior couture pearl-embellished, one-shoulder gown to the 2022 Emmy Awards on September 12, which looked heavenly on her. Unfortunately, the top needed a little extra lining, as under the light, it became completely see-through.

When posing in the sunshine on the red carpet it was very noticeable, but the dress became even more head-turning when she took the stage with the rest of the White Lotus cast when the show won Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Under the bright lights, her breasts were completely visible under her braless dress.

At one point, it appeared Alexandra may have seen herself on a monitor or been told by a costar about her fashion flashing, as she quickly moved her arms across her chest to cover up her nipples for the rest of their show creator Mike White‘s speech on behalf of the cast and crew. She was positioned directly next to him, appearing on camera throughout his entire acceptance speech.

The Baywatch star has opened up about how she loves attending red carpet events, as it lets her feel like a “princess.”

“In my normal life when I’m not working, I’m very much a T-shirt, jeans, even sweatpants girl,” Alexandra told People in August 2017, adding, “I’ve been known to wear bedroom slippers outside.”

But she delights in being able to put on a gown and get glam. “I love getting dressed up. You feel like a princess for a night,” she told the publication, adding, “It’s fun to play and try new things to help you feel like a different person from the everyday.”

Alexandra has several go-to looks she wears when hitting the red carpet. She often prefers sleek, one-shouldered gowns that hug her enviable figure. The green-eyed beauty also loves wearing deeply plunging dresses that show off her incredible décolletage. Alexandra definitely knows what works on her body and turns heads at every event she attends.

Scroll down for Alexandra’s most incredible braless looks in photos.