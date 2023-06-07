Actress Alexandra Daddario had a short but sweet dating history before she married Andrew Form in June 2022. She’s called the film producer the “love of my life,” but she hasn’t been as open when it comes to previous relationships.

When she was just starting out in the business in 2006, the White Lotus alum began dating fellow aspiring actor-writer-producer Jason Fuchs. While Alexandra appeared in bit parts on Law & Order, Nurse Jackie and Damages during their three-year romance, neither were walking red carpets and kept their relationship private. The two split in 2009, although the reason is unclear.

Alexandra was next linked to her Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief co-star Logan Lerman in 2010. The pair had amazing onscreen chemistry, which led to rumors the duo were dating in real life. They reunited in the film series again in 2013’s Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. Several outlets reported that the couple got engaged in 2014, but by 2016 they had reportedly gone their separate ways. Neither Alexandra nor Logan has ever publicly addressed their relationship.

While filming 2016’s Baywatch, rumors went wild that Alexandra and her male lead, Zac Efron were involved. After all, they were two good looking people who spent their long days on set around each other in swimsuits.

“The ongoing joke is that everyone in the movie is supposed to be supernaturally attractive,” she told Women’s Health in 2017. “Really, I’ve never done anything where I’ve thought about my body as much. You are literally in a bikini the entire day. I even wore a swimsuit when I auditioned with Zac.”

The pair made gorgeous red carpet appearances together and sizzled on screen, while also sharing adorable, flirty Instagram photos of each other which fueled romance speculation. But Alexandra played coy in a 2017 interview with E! News about where the dating rumors came from.

“I don’t know that I started it. We work together closely. He’s my love interest in the film. I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends,” she told the outlet.

In her interview with Women’s Health, Alexandra said she was single and looking for love. “I date, but I’m really nervous around boys. I get very tentative,” the Mayfair Witches star explained. “I’ve gone on yoga dates with guys, which I love. They might get grossed out by me because I sweat so much, but that’s how you know if they’re a keeper.”

The brunette beauty found “The One” when she met The Purge producer Andrew during a chance encounter amid the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City. Andrew was 17 years her senior and already had two children with his ex-wife, Fast and the Furious star Jordana Brewster. The pair split in 2020 after 13 years of marriage.

“He was also on a walk, and we passed each other downtown. He turned back and said ‘hi’ just as I was turning around to glance back at him. I laughed and said ‘hi,’ and then we both laughed about how we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy street, and he asked if he could take me to dinner,” Alexandra told Vogue in 2022.

“We did actually have our first date right next door at the Greenwich Hotel and totally locked down for COVID,” Alexandra shared with Willie Geist on Sunday Today in January 2023. “I think we were the only people. And then on our second date, we did the same thing at the hotel because there was nowhere to go. And we just took over the Greenwich Hotel.” Alexandra confirmed their romance by making Andrew Instagram official in a May 13, 2021, post showing her giving him a kiss.

The couple got engaged in August 2021 but kept the news to themselves. In a December 2, 2021, Instagram photo, she showed off her huge diamond ring for the first time. That same day, Alexandra shared a snapshot of the pair under a sun shower and gushed about their PDA and devotion.

“I love how we have been chastised and separated by flight attendants on multiple international flights because we are like teenagers. Why does it all feel so different? This is the love they talk about in poems and Ed Sheeran songs. Andrew – you are the greatest, most formidable love of my life. I couldn’t be luckier,” she wrote. The couple married in a vintage-themed ceremony at New Orleans’ Preservation Hall in June 2022.

Scroll down for Alexandra’s dating and marriage history in photos.