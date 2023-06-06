NSFW! White Lotus' Alexandra Daddario Strips Down in Sultry Selfie: Photo

Looking good! White Lotus alum Alexandra Daddario stripped down and left little to the imagination during a mountain vacation.

The actress, 37, put a rainbow effect on the nearly-naked photo, taken on a Polaroid camera. She captioned the social media post, which was shared on Saturday, June 3, with a mountain emoji, pairing it with other photos from her scenic trip.

Alexandra Daddario/Instagram

“I’ve found that my body heals faster and responds better if I’m in tune with myself and can be in nature,” Alexandra shared told Women’s Health in a September 2022, gushing over her love for the outdoors. So, it’s no surprise that her mountain vacation made an appearance on social media.

Similarly, the former HBO star is no stranger to showing off her toned body, as she’s often sharing bikini photos on Instagram as well. A lot of this body confidence came following her role as Summer Quinn in the 2017 movie Baywatch.

“Really, I’ve never done anything where I’ve thought about my body as much,” she told Women’s Health in May 2017 when promoting the film. “You are literally in a bikini the entire day. I even wore a swimsuit when I auditioned with Zac [Efron]!”

Alexandra added, “My normal workout routine, pre-Baywatch, was a lot of hot yoga. I feel like it helps with anxiety, it helps with sleep, it was sort of more of a mental thing. For Baywatch, I started doing weight training, which I had never done before, and I saw a huge difference. It was kind of amazing, the transformation I went through.”

While she’s referencing her physical transformation, Alexandra has also had a major career shift throughout her time in Hollywood thanks to her breakout role as Rachel in the first season of the White Lotus, which aired in 2021.

Over the years, Alexandra has also spoken candidly about growing up in the public eye and learning to love the skin she’s in. Clothes played a huge part in this shift.

“I feel more comfortable in my skin, I feel more comfortable with what I put on, and I feel more comfortable with my choices,” the Percy Jackson and the Olympians actress shared during a February interview with InStyle. “[When I was younger], sometimes the only time I didn’t feel self-conscious was when I was acting.”

She added, “I think as you get older, you get out of your head a bit more, and you get more confident with your decisions, and not dressing for other people; you’re doing it for yourself. And that’s been really freeing.”