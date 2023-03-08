Jennifer Coolidge's 'White Lotus' Prequel: A Show Is 'Being Discussed'

Get ready White Lotus fans, we might just be seeing Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid once again! A prequel series is “certainly being discussed,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Fans were outraged when Jennifer was killed off the show. They began campaigning for her return, and while nothing is set in stone,” the insider adds, noting that Jennifer, 61, is “being flooded with offers and has a string of projects lined up” following her success from the show.

“But if the prequel’s given the green light, Jennifer’s totally down to reprise her role,” the source shares. “She loved playing Tanya.”

Is Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid Getting a ‘White Lotus’ Prequel?

HBO has yet to announce or confirm any news of a spinoff series. For now, the A Cinderella Story actress thinks that Tanya will stay dead as the White Lotus heads into its third season.

“He sort of sticks to his guns,” Jennifer shared on E! News in January 2023, speaking about the show’s creator, Mike White. “He’s an amazing friend, but I think he made his decision. He wanted a big, dramatic, Italian, you know, operatic ending for White Lotus 2, and he wanted to sacrifice Tanya.”

What Did Jennifer Coolidge Say About Tanya McQuoid’s Death?

Jennifer revealed that she “wasn’t happy” about her character’s death.

“But Mike White’s a genius — I knew my ending would be good. When he told me I was going to die, he didn’t have the ending yet, he hadn’t completely orchestrated it out,” she told Variety in December 2022. “I was kind of bummed, but Mike knows how to tell a story better than anyone I know, so I knew I just had to trust it.”

Did Jennifer Coolidge Win Any Awards Playing Tanya McQuoid?

The Legally Blonde star actually took home a slew of awards for playing the role, including a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award in 2023.

“I just want you all to know that I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person, but what happened is they get sort of fizzled by life and whatever. I thought I was going to be Queen of Monaco even though someone else did it. But I had these giant ideas,” Jennifer said when accepting the Golden Globe for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture. “Mike White, you have given me hope. You’ve given me a new beginning. Even if this is the end, because you did kill me off, but even if this is the end, you changed my life in a million different ways.”