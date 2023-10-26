khloe Kardashian Is 'Not Attracted' to Tristan After Cheating

Khloé Kardashian’s “modern family” with ex-fiancé Tristan Thompson has been a hot topic amongst fans. While some people feel that the pair, who share kids True and Tatum, will eventually rekindle their love, the Good American founder revealed she is “not attracted to Tristan.”

Khloé, 39, sat down with lifelong bestie Malika Haqq during the Thursday, October 26, episode of The Kardashians, and made her feelings toward the NBA star, 32, perfectly clear.

“I know he’s a very handsome – no, no, Tristan is so handsome. He’s a beautiful statue of a human. I’m not blind,” she said after admitting that she would currently be married in an “ideal world.” “But I can’t think about kissing him on the lips. None of that would – it’s just not in my wheelhouse.”

During the conversation, the Hulu star also shared how she felt about momager Kris Jenner forgiving Tristan after he cheated on Khloé and fathered estranged son Theo Thompson with Maralee Nichols. Although she appreciates her mother’s support, Khloé admitted that she’d “castrate” a man if he did what Tristan did to True and “smile doing it.”

“This other situation was the most wild thing and it’s not only finding out that he had someone else pregnant but while I secretly had my own surrogate pregnant. Never in a million years would I have thought that,” she said. “Then this whole year goes by, my son’s not even one yet, and look how much has changed.”

Later in the episode, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum addressed why fans are “confused” by her and Tristan’s amicable coparenting relationship and why they “get along so well.” “I think other people want more and I just know where I’m comfortable and I’m comfortable with where it’s at right now, which is a modern family,” she said during a confessional.

Tristan’s mother, Andrea Thompson, died in January after suffering a heart attack. Fans saw the aftermath of the heartbreaking tragedy during season 2, where the Ontario native became the legal guardian of his brother, Amari, who is “severely disabled” and was previously under the care of his late mother.

Although Amari was supposed to move in with his older brother, Tristan’s house was under construction. So, Khloé opened her heart and home to them until the professional athlete’s house was completed.

“God does have a plan and God doesn’t want him to be alone right now and why should he be?” Khloé said during a July episode of The Kardashians. “I forgive Tristian. It doesn’t mean I forget what he’s done, but I forgive Tristan for me. Because I’ve got to let that s–t go, I need to for myself. I can’t move on with my life if I’m holding onto this bulls–t.”

Fast forward to the most recent episode of the Hulu series, Tristan’s home was fully repaired, resulting in him and Amari moving out of Khloé’s house.