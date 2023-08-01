Maralee Nichols is a doting mom when it comes to the son she shares with NBA player Tristan Thompson. She loves to post photos of their precious moments together after welcoming baby Theo in December 2021.

The little boy became Tristan’s third child, and Maralee’s pregnancy was publicly revealed shortly before she gave birth. He was still with girlfriend Khloé Kardashian when Theo was conceived after he and Maralee had a March 2021 tryst. Khloé and Tristan used a surrogate in November 2021 to conceive their second child, son Tatum, before Maralee and Tristan’s baby scandal broke. The pair had already split earlier in the year but wanted to give daughter True Thompson a sibling.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” Tristan shared in a January 2022 Instagram post, adding, “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.” To date, Tristan has not shared any photos with Theo, but the toddler’s mommy more than makes up for it.