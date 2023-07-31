Maralee Nichols sent shockwaves among fans of The Kardashians when it was revealed that she conceived Tristan Thompson’s child while he was still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian. After Maralee welcomed their son, Theo, to the world in December 2021, she focused on raising him out of the public eye. That hasn’t stopped fans from wondering where the mom of one is now.

What Happened to Maralee Nichols After Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Scandal?

Maralee filed a paternity lawsuit against Tristan in June 2021, according to documents obtained by In Touch. However, the news of her lawsuit was not revealed until December 2021, when Maralee gave birth to Theo. According to the court paperwork, Maralee claimed that her and Tristan’s child was conceived in March 2021 on his 30th birthday — while he was still in a relationship with then-fiancée, Khloé. Khloé and Tristan had gotten engaged one month prior in February 2021, though the news of their since broken-off engagement was revealed in September 2022.

Khloé uncovered Tristan’s paternity scandal shortly after news broke that Maralee had given birth to her and the athlete’s son. Despite initially denying Maralee’s claims, Tristan revealed the positive paternity test results one month later in a statement that he shared to his Instagram Stories. In his confession, Tristan admitted to fathering a child with Maralee and “look[ed] forward to amicably raising [their] son.”

“There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby,” Maralee’s public relations consultant, Harvey Englander, told In Touch in January 2022. “Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”

The following month, Maralee shared the meaning behind her son’s name in a statement provided to In Touch.

“Theo, my little angel baby. I named you Theo because it means, ‘Gift from God,’” Maralee explained in February 2022. “I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children. I couldn’t believe I was pregnant. When I saw you on the ultrasound and heard your little heartbeat, I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe.”

Where Is Maralee Nichols Now?

As of now, it appears that Maralee is still living in Los Angeles while raising Theo. As seen on her verified Instagram account, Maralee shares clips and photos from home, mostly featuring her fitness regimen and moments with her son.

“Adventures with Theo, no place I’d rather be,” Maralee captioned an Instagram carousel post in July 2023, featuring shots of her and Theo enjoying a sunny beach day together.

After giving birth to her son, Maralee managed to balance her career and motherhood seamlessly. It appears she has been handling life as a single mom, as Tristan has reportedly been absent from their son’s life. Not only that, but the basketball player has also refrained from sharing photos of Theo to his social media accounts. Fans pointed this out in July 2023 after Tristan wished his other son Tatum a “Happy Birthday” via Instagram.

Tristan shares son Tatum and daughter True with Khloé, in addition to son Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

What Does Maralee Nichols Do for a Living?

Previously, Maralee worked as a personal fitness trainer. She then switched careers and began fitness modeling in 2021. The mother of one continues to share personal exercise videos and athleisurewear promotional posts to her Instagram account.

“Decided to make a reel from some of my favorite workout on my fitness highlight,” she captioned an Instagram montage video in April 2023. “These are from when I was six months postpartum. Although I love incorporating different techniques, I have my favorite go-to workouts.”