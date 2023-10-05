No famous family goes harder when it comes to decorating their homes for Halloween like the Kardashian-Jenners. In years past, Kylie Jenner has been the first to show off her incredible decor, which ranged from sweet to spooky, but in 2023, Khloé Kardashian was the first family member to share how her Hidden Hills mansion was fall festive in a series of October 4 Instagram Story videos.

“I wanted to show you guys my really cute holiday decorations, you can see behind me,” Khloé told fans at the start of the first video. Her walkway to her front door was covered on both sides by pumpkins in various sizes, varieties and colors.

It was quite a change from 2022, when the Good American founder waited until the last minute to put up silver mylar balloons on a kitchen wall that read “Happy Halloween” surrounded some black balloon bats. That year she noted in an October 27 Instagram Story how Halloween is “my least favorite” holiday, adding, “Kylie commented yesterday on how surprised she was I have Halloween decorations up. So, I’m trying but ugh, I’m ready for Christmas!” Now she’s the first in her family to get Halloween ready!

Scroll down to see photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Halloween home decorations.