A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5.

Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been “avoiding” posting anything about the Canada native’s passing.

“I have so much to say but nothing at all … I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and this has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult,” Khloé wrote. “So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom. Goodbyes for good are something I don’t believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours. I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. So, I’m choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day.”

She added, “I know you are with our Lord and Savior. I know you are rejoicing up there. Dancing and singing and probably yelling, ‘Who does that!!’ because we are crying at your loss. At the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy.”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

News of Andrea’s sudden passing broke on January 5, with multiple outlets reporting that she suffered a sudden heart attack. The late mother of four was close to the Kardashian-Jenner family, specifically Khloé.

The Kardashians star shares two kids with Tristan — daughter True, 4, and a baby boy, 6 months. The basketball star, 31, for his part, was the eldest of three siblings. In her post, Khloé called out Tristan’s youngest brother, Amari, promising that he “will be perfectly OK” following Andrea’s death. She’s also survived by sons Dishawn and Daniel.

“We will all look after him, help him and protect him,” she wrote. “Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side.”

Concluding her tribute, Khloé shared a bible quote that read, “So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy,” adding, “I love you.”