Bachelor Nation Spoilers Ahead! Logan Palmer is one of the 32 gentlemen competing for a chance at love with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia on The Bachelorette. What should fans know about the contestant as they dive into season 19?

“Logan is witty, self-aware and goofy,” his Bachelorette bio states. “He is very into self-growth and wants to find someone who is just as much of a free spirit as he is. His ideal woman is artsy, low maintenance and down to cuddle by a bonfire under the stars. Logan is looking for a deep connection with strong chemistry, so we can’t wait to see if sparks fly when he meets our Bachelorettes!”

Keep scrolling for more details on Season 19 contestant Logan Palmer!

What Is Logan Palmer’s Job?

Outside of Bachelor Nation, Logan works as a Production Technician at Raindrop, a San Diego based marketing agency.

The Bachelorette contestant graduated from Northern Arizona University in 2018 with a degree in Strategic Communications with an emphasis in advertising. He previously worked as a camera operator for the San Diego Padres and as a videographer and editor for a San Diego news station before that.

How Old Is Logan Palmer?

Logan, born on December 14, 1995, is 26 years old.

Where Is Logan Palmer From?

Logan is from San Diego, California. According to his bio, “Logan is a California beach boy who loves the sun, surf and the idea of finding someone to share them both with for the rest of time. While he loves to hang with his boys, he’s ready to trade in bachelorhood and find someone to grow with in a meaningful way.”

Does Logan Palmer Make It to Hometowns?

According to spoilers from Reality Steve, Logan does not make it to the Final Four with either Rachel or Gabby’s group. Therefore, Logan does not end up with the final rose from either leading lady at the end of Season 19.

While it’s unclear when exactly Logan will get sent home or whether he pursues Gabby or Rachel (or both), Reality Steve did note that Logan is one of the contestants from season 19 who will appear in the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, set to air in fall 2022.

Fans can watch Logan’s journey on The Bachelorette on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Can’t wait until the finale for more Bachelorette spoilers? No worries, we’ve got you covered. See if Gabby Windey gets engaged, who her final two guys are and who her top four guys are. Plus, check out if Rachel Recchia gets engaged, who her final two guys are and who she picks for her final four. You can also check out Life & Style’s Bachelorette page for more updates on the drama throughout the season!