Star-Studded Season! All the ‘Bachelorette’ Musical Guests So Far: Brett Young, Ashley Cooke and More

Season 19 of The Bachelorette starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia has been filled with a lot of surprises, including incredible musical guests. Brett Young, Ashley Cooke and more are set to grace the Bachelor Nation stage.

Typically, the musical performers are brought in to perform during one-on-one dates, where the season lead and a lucky contestant get to dance the night away together. However, one artist found himself in the middle of some drama.

Chase Rice admitted the was “really pissed off” after appearing on Bachelor alum Peter Weber’s one-on-one date with Victoria Fuller, who is his ex-girlfriend. When the contestant came clean about her prior romance with the musician, the pilot then confronted Chase, who assured him there was nothing left between the two of them.

The country crooner said he was upset because he simply wanted to promote his music on the reality series and not get involved in an awkward love triangle.

“I wanted absolutely nothing — if there’s anything I ever wanted, it’s to have nothing to do with the drama of that show,” the “Eyes On You” artist said during an appearance on Fitz in the Morning radio show in January 2020 after the episode aired.

Chase divulged that he was initially concerned about his ties to Victoria when he was asked to appear.

“I told my manager and my publicist, they were like, ‘Don’t even worry about that. They’re not going to do that to you, that’s a weird coincidence, but they’re not gonna — there’s no way they would do that to you. They’ve never brought somebody else in like that, surprised the guest on the show,’” Chase recalled, adding that he “didn’t expect” to cross paths with his ex.

The “Forever to Go” artist said the drama was “over the top” and “unnecessary,” adding, “But at the end of the day, it happened. I don’t know if it’s the producers or if they just got lucky. I know what I think, but I’ll let everybody else figure out what they think.”

That being said, some musical artists’ ties to the show actually had major benefits. Chris Lane met his now-wife, Lauren Bushnell, thanks to the franchise. The “Big, Big Plans” singer performed on the show during Nick Viall’s season and Lauren received now-ex Ben Higgins’ final rose. Although they didn’t cross paths in front of the cameras, their reality TV roots led them to reconnect at Stagecoach music festival in 2018. They wed in 2019, and the rest is history.

Keep scrolling to see who is performing on The Bachelorette this season so far!