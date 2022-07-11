Looking for love! Bachelorette stars Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season kicks off on July 11, and there are more contestants than ever who will be vying for the co-leading ladies’ hearts. Compete with your friends in a Bachelorette fantasy league for season 19 by saving and printing the brackets below!

The Bachelor Nation babes are looking for Mr. Right after appearing on Bachelor star Clayton Echard’s season, where he opted to break things off with both of them in order to pursue a relationship with his now-girlfriend, Susie Evans.

Gabby, 31, is hoping to find a fiancé with “quiet confidence” to keep up with her “emotional intelligence” and “wealth of lived experiences,” according to her ABC bio.

“Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship,” adds her bio, noting that a key “non-negotiable” is that they must have room in their life for her dog, a goldendoodle named Leonardo. In addition, the ICU nurse doesn’t “lose herself” in relationships and wants her future husband to “love her for the independent woman she is.”

As for Rachel, 26, her ideal guy is someone who matches her “sense of adventure” and likes to travel as much as she does.

The self-proclaimed “hopeless romantic” wants a man who is “playful, passionate and spontaneous” but also has a sensitive side. “He should be nurturing, empathetic and MUST be respectful in all facets of life – to her, to family, and especially to waiters,” says her bio.

This is the first time ever where the contestants will be vying for the hearts of two Bachelorettes for the entire duration of the season.

“This is just so different from anything everyone’s ever seen, and not only do they get to see two love stories, but they get to see our friendship, as well,” Rachel explained to Entertainment Tonight about what viewers can expect. “I’m excited for them to kind of get an inside on that as well as the love stories, it’s just gonna be really great.”

Gabby acknowledged that it was “trial and error” figuring out how to date the same group of guys.

“We didn’t know anything, truly. Going in, we found out in real-time with the rest of America,” she added. “Rachel and I working together, listening to ourselves, figuring out what was best for both of us. We had lots of hard discussions and, ultimately, I think just followed our hearts.”

