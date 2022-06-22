Beauty and brains! Gabby Windey didn’t find love with Clayton Echard on The Bachelor, but the Colorado native is set to star as the lead of season 19 of The Bachelorette alongside former contestant, Rachel Recchia. While she’s had quite a ride on reality TV, that isn’t all she does! Keep scrolling below for more details on Gabby’s net worth and how she makes her money!

What Is Gabby Windey’s Net Worth?

While Gabby’s net worth is not known, her job as an ICU nurse makes a hefty salary! Zip Recruiter estimates nurses in Colorado can make upward of $113,898 per year.

What Is Gabby Windey’s Job?

Apart from being a Bachelorette leading lady, Gabby has a long résumé. Prior to her time on the dating show, Gabby worked as an ICU nurse at the University of Colorado hospital, according to her LinkedIn page. Working in the hospital during COVID, she opened up on the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast about her experience on the front lines as a health care worker.

“I started when I was 22, and as an ICU nurse, you’re around a lot of death and dying, and you learn quickly how to have these important conversations that you don’t normally have,” she explained to Bachelorette alums Mike Johnson and Brian Abasolo. “I’m not on a platform saying I’m a hero or anything. I’m a nurse, and I’ve always loved being a nurse. I’m grateful to have given back.”

Not only does she work in the medical field, but the brunette beauty was also a Denver Bronco cheerleader for five years, after first making the team in 2016. During her time as a dancer, she was also named the first female recipient of the Pop Warner Humanitarian award. The award sets out to celebrates not only athletic ability but philanthropic and humanitarian work as well.

“It was such an experience being able to dance on the field for every game,” she revealed in her cheerleader profile back in September 2017. “I knew that community service was a big part of being on this team, but I didn’t realize how many great organizations we were going to be able to work with and how many of them I would feel really connected to.”

What is Gabby Windey’s Instagram?

Gabby can be found on Instagram under the handle @gabby.windey.