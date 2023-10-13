Watching Gerry Turner’s journey to find love on The Golden Bachelor makes The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey “excited to age,” she exclusively tells Life & Style during a video interview.

“I always say I love my 30s so much, I can’t wait till 40 and now I literally can’t wait til 70,” Gabby, 32, says about the latest Bachelor Nation show while discussing her new clothing line with Cupshe. “I truly think it just gets better. And the women, it’s just really incredible to see their energy and just zest for life.”

She continues, “I don’t know if we’ve ever seen a dating show with people in this age range, but it’s really inspiring and it makes me excited for the future.”

Gabby also shares her predictions for what she thinks will unfold during Gerry’s season. “I think he is quite shy, so I feel like these women might just run all over him,” she admits. “I don’t really know how that’s going to end, if he’s going to go in a direction of more of a shy demeanor or go for opposites attract.”

She adds that Faith Martin, who Gerry, ​72, gave his first impression rose to, “is truly amazing” and seems to be a frontrunner. “I can see her obviously being in the running,” Gabby shares.

Gabby was first introduced to fans of the dating franchise when she competed on season 26 of The Bachelor, where she pursued a relationship with Clayton Echard. After Clayton, 30, infamously told both Gabby and Rachel Recchia that he loved them, he ended up giving his final rose to Susie Evans. Clayton and Susie, 30, continued to date when filming concluded, though split in September 2022.

After Gabby and Rachel, 27, were sent home, the women were given another chance at love and were named co-Bachelorettes for season 19. Gabby ended the season engaged to Erich Schwer, though they split in November 2022 and she revealed her relationship with girlfriend Robby Hoffman in August.

While fans shouldn’t expect to watch Gabby participate in any Bachelor shows any time soon, the former ICU nurse is keeping busy and exploring a career in fashion. She launched her holiday collection with Cupshe on Friday, October 13.

France & Jesse Rambis

“I think it’s such a great collection. I feel like we need an excuse to get excited for things, especially around the winter months because things really slowed down,” Gabby tells Life & Style about her latest venture. “There’s not as much sunlight. We naturally just want to stay to ourselves. So I feel like fashion is a very tangible thing that you can kind of get excited about.”

She adds that her collection with Cupshe has “something for everybody” and will make everyone “feel really good.”

“It’s such a fun collection and I hope everyone just really sees the joy that was put into it,” Gabby concludes.