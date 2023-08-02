Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey went Instagram official with her new girlfriend, Robby Hoffman, after dating “for a few months.”

“I always want to live my truth and my story,” the former reality star announced during an appearance on The View on August 2. “So, I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private, because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation, cause I’m dating a girl.”

While fans rushed to share their excitement for Gabby in her new relationship, they were left with questions about Robby.

Who Is Robby Hoffman?

Robby was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. She is the seventh of ten siblings raised by a single mother in Montreal, Canada.

“I’m a nomad,” Robby previously said. “I feel most at home when the lights are on me and I’m dancing around on stage.”

After graduating from McGill University, she enrolled in a CPA program at the university, only to drop out shortly after. “I’m not somebody who would be a starving artist,” she said. “I don’t enjoy being poor, I like to sleep, I like not to have those worries. I thought school would be my ticket out of that situation.”

What Is Robby Hoffman’s Job?

She went on to pursue a career in comedy, headlining the New York Comedy Festival in 2018. In addition, Robby has been writing for television, including the PBS series Odd Squad, for which she won an Emmy in 2019.

In 2021, Robby announced via Instagram that her autobiographical comedy series, Rivkah, was in development at Showtime.

Robby and Gabby Make Relationship Instagram Official

“Guys some news … I am gay,” Robby wrote via her Instagram Story on August 2 as she reshared a photo of herself with the Dancing With The Stars alum kissing backstage, following Gabby’s appearance on The View.



For her part, Gabby took to her Instagram Story after breaking the news of their relationship, saying, “Lots to say honestly and it’s hard to get it all out right now.”

“I know everyone’s been really curious about who I’m dating and thank you. You know, I love to like, stir the pot and tease but I did want to wait until I was ready, because it is a larger conversation because I’m dating a girl and it’s been honestly truly like really the best experience over these last three months,” she continued. “I’ve been in a relationship, like I feel like I’ve never had before. But I wanted to tell you guys because I always just want to live my life honestly.”

Prior to her relationship with Robby, rumors were swirling surrounding Gabby’s dating life, including a possible romantic relationship with Dancing With the Stars pro Alan Bersten as well as Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino, following her split from Erich Schwer.

“We were on [DWTS] together,” Gabby said of the Vinny rumors during a November 2022 appearance on the “Chicks in The Office” podcast. “Apparently both of us just like to kind of stir the pot. Which is, like, funny. But [the rumors] did happen out of nowhere.”