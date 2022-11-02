When Erich Schwer got down on one knee and proposed to The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey, hearts melted throughout Bachelor Nation. Yet, like most couples who find love on the hit ABC show, Gabby and Erich’s journey was anything but easy.

Sharing the leading lady title with Rachel Recchia, Gabby was down to her three final men – Jason Alabaster, Johnny DePhillipo and Erich – when it came time for her to make that life-altering decision. As both doubts and questions about engagement readiness ravaged her final relationships, Erich’s bond with the hilarious fan favorite stood out – he ultimately popped the question to an ecstatic Gabby, and the two rode off into the curated Bachelorette sunset. But it was just days before that happy moment was shown on-air that Erich found himself in the headlines for a less than flattering reason: a resurfaced photo from high school showed the real estate professional in Blackface, causing an uproar amongst fans.

“I wholeheartedly apologize for the insensitive photo of me in Blackface from my high school yearbook that has been circulating,” Gabby’s final man standing posted on his Instagram in the wake of the news. “What I thought at the time was a representation of my love for Jimi Hendrix, was nothing but ignorance. I was naïve to the hurtful implications of my actions to the Black community and those closest to me, and will forever regret my offensive and damaging behavior.”

While Erich didn’t sweep his past actions under the rug, fans were understandably left shaken by the instance in the first place. Such discomfort was expanded when Erich failed to address his past use of Blackface in the After The Final Rose finale episode.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The scandal that Erich did address, however – as in true Bachelor fashion there was more than one – was the situation involving his ex Amanda Kaylor, who leaked photos of her March 2022 text messages both to and from Erich. In the screenshots, Erich called the reality dating show not “real,” and even asked Amanda to wait for him so they could reunite after filming. In an attempt to get ahead of the story, Gabby admitted during the After The Final Rose episode that her fiancé had already informed her of the text messages prior to the leak, and Erich acknowledged that he “led” his ex on. Presenting a rather united front, it appeared that these two could weather any storm.

In the immediate aftermath of her time on The Bachelorette, Gabby followed in the footsteps of leading ladies before her and joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars. Partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy and competing as of publication, Gabby has been taking to the dance floor every week with impressive routines and hilarious quips. Of course, fans were quick to notice that Erich was supporting his fiancée in the audience – until he wasn’t. A lack of social media posting on both Gabby and Erich’s parts as well as the real estate analyst’s absence from the ballroom has left fans wondering if these two have called it quits, joining the many other Bachelorette couples who have bitten the dust.

Clearly, the reality TV couple’s relationship has been a roller-coaster. Keep scrolling to see Gabby and Erich’s relationship timeline.