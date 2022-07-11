Like grandfather, like granddaughter! Season 19 Bachelorette star Gabby Windey has such a touching relationship with her grandfather, grandpa John.

The Bachelor Nation grandfather won over viewers’ hearts after appearing on the Colorado native’s hometown date with then-Bachelor Clayton Echard in February 2022.

“You’ve gotta be the guy, huh?” John asked Clayton as they made their introductions.

“I think he’s full of s–t,” John told Gabby after meeting the former athlete. “Anybody that could possibly like you is obviously full of crap,” he added as the two burst into laughter.

ABC

Is Gabby Windey’s Grandpa John Single?

While speaking with Gabby during her and Clayton’s hometown date, grandpa John touched fans with his tribute to his late wife. He explained that he still wore his wedding ring because he was “proud” of being married to her for so long.

What Has Gabby Windey Said About Grandpa John

After her hometown date episode with Clayton aired, Gabby shared an Instagram post that featured her grandpa. Gabby wrote, “I feel so lucky to have been able to relive one of the best nights of my life for a second time tonight. My family may be an atypical one and we may look different from others, but I am so grateful for how perfectly to me we are stitched together and wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The Denver ICU nurse continued, “They dropped everything to make this night so incredibly special, and I also loved being able to talk about my grandma. There’s not a day that goes by where I don’t feel her presence (I swear she was in the ventilation system in my hotel room in Vienna). If you think my grandpa is entertaining, imagine the woman he was married to for so many years.”

Gabby Windey’s Update on Grandpa John

The reality TV star gave fans an update on her grandpa on June 1, 2022, ahead of her season of the ABC show. She shared a brief update via Instagram Stories, posting several images showing her enjoying time with her family. She included a blank slide with text, writing, “And I know you’ve all been wondering…” The next slide showed grandpa John with a big smile on his face.

“Grandpa John is alive and well!!!!! And he’s still on my nerves,” Gabby wrote with heart emoji. In the photo, John wore a Green Bay Packer sweatshirt and a backwards baseball cap while holding his phone in his hand as he smiled for the camera.