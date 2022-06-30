Although Gabby Windey did not end up with Clayton Echard during season 26 of The Bachelor, she hasn’t given up on her search for the perfect match! The former Denver Broncos cheerleader will be returning as the lead of season 19 of The Bachelorette, searching for love alongside her best friend Rachel Recchia. Before Gabby became one of ABC’s leading ladies, she was a nurse and athlete. Keep scrolling for details about Gabby’s cheerleading and college experiences.

Where Did Gabby Windey Attend College?

Gabby graduated from the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Nursing School in 2013 and became an ICU nurse at the University of Colorado Hospital.

Courtesy of Gabby Windey/Instagram

What Did Gabby Do After College?

She worked there through the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, telling The Athletic in April 2020, “We’re all leaning on each other, and it really becomes a new normal kind of fast. All of healthcare is ever-changing because we’re always trying to make sure we’re doing things the best way, which comes with evidence-based practice and re-evaluating the way we’re doing things.”

She shared more about her experience working on the front lines as a health care worker during the pandemic on the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast, saying, “I started when I was 22, and as an ICU nurse, you’re around a lot of death and dying, and you learn quickly how to have these important conversations that you don’t normally have,” she explained to Bachelorette alums Mike Johnson and Brian Abasolo. “I’m not on a platform saying I’m a hero or anything. I’m a nurse, and I’ve always loved being a nurse. I’m grateful to have given back.”

Gabby’s Cheerleading Career

In addition to being a registered nurse, Gabby is also a former NFL cheerleader. She cheered on the Denver Broncos for five years after making the squad in 2016 and continues to support the team to this day, though she left it in 2021.

Courtesy of Gabby Windey/Instagram

“This time of year always brings gratitude. It reminds me how much I have to be grateful for, and how much happiness this organization brings,” she captioned an April 2019 picture from a photo shoot in her orange uniform. “I never want to take this experience for granted and appreciate days like today!”

The reality TV star was even awarded during her time on the team, receiving the 2021 Pop Warner Humanitarian Award, an achievement typically given to NFL players. Gabby received the award for her philanthropic work in addition to her athleticism. She was the first female to receive the award.

“I am honored to be the first female recipient of the Pop Warner Little Scholars Humanitarian award for my work on the front lines of the COVID crisis,” she said in April 2021. “I am so proud to represent Pop Warner’s core value of excellence on and off the field,” she continued.